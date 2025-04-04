Maryland lands commitment from former Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne

Payne started 14 of 34 games this season for the Aggies, averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Maryland men's basketball landed its first commitment of the Buzz Williams era Friday afternoon, as former Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne announced on social media that he will follow his head coach College Park.

The 6-foot-9, 290-pounder had a double-double versus Oklahoma and scored 20-or-more points five times this season, including a staggering 51 points in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games versus Yale and Michigan.

Payne is relentless on the offensive glass, having finished 57th nationally this season in offensive rebounding percentage according to KenPom. He was also 68th in block percentage, and shot a staggering 64.6 percent from the field, good for 77th nationally.

A Minnesota native, Payne is already familiar with the Big Ten, having spent two seasons with the Golden Gophers before joining Williams in College Station.

This is likely the first of several portal commitments from former Texas A&M players in the coming days.