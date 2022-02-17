Report: Ron Zook stepping down

Maryland special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Ron Zook is expected to step down from his position, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Zook originally joined Locksley's staff as a senior analyst in 2019 and spent two seasons in that role. He was promoted to an on-field coaching position as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach on Feb. 16, 2021 and led those units during the 2021 season.

The Terps' special teams struggled this past season, with the kickoff team ranking 118th nationally and the kickoff return team ranking 111th nationally.

Locksley and Zook's relationship dates all the way back to their time together at Florida, when Locksley served as Zook's running backs coach for the Gators from 2003-2004. Locksley would then follow Zook to Illinois, where he served as his offensive coordinator from 2005-2008, helping lead the Illini to the 2008 Rose Bowl.

Zook is expected to be replaced by former special teams analyst James Thomas Jr., who had just recently joined Billy Napier's staff at Florida after working under Zook during the 2021 season.

