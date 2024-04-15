FORT MILL, S.C. – One of the strongest groups on the field Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte was at the game's most important position: quarterback. There was tons of recruiting news coming from that group. Rivals national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia Jr. have the latest on many big names.

The North Carolina commitment is coming up on one year since he pledged to Mack Brown and company and there are no signs of Baker cooling on the Tar Heels at this time. While he admits other programs continue to call, he is more focused on development and helping the Tar Heel class grow. Even with Brown being the oldest coach in the Power Four ranks, Baker is confident he’ll play for him in Chapel Hill for years to come.

*****

AJ Brand

Oregon State is the most recent offer for Brand. The 2025 South Carolina native is intrigued by what the Beavers have to offer and will continue to research their program. Virginia Tech’s offer made a splash with Brand and the Hokies are in a good spot right now. South Carolina, however, has been a major player for Brand. He’s been on campus in Columbia more than any other school and he’s very close with the coaches.

*****

Jayvon Gilmore

A trio of programs are at the top of the list for the tall sophomore, and a decision may not be that far off if it’s his call. Gilmore says UCF, Virginia Tech and NC State are battling for his verbal commitment and trips to each since last fall have made the decision that much harder. The Wolfpack got him on campus for their spring game and that recent impression may go a long way. Gilmore wants to come off the board sooner rather than later.

*****

Ely Hamrick

Hamrick is back in North Carolina after transferring out of IMG Academy and he’s back having a nice offseason so far. With a Kentucky offer in hand, Hamrick has drawn plenty of interest from other teams. He’s taken a visit to Lexington to check out the Wildcats and he’s been to North Carolina, Wake Forest and NC State in the last two months. Hamrick is counting on a big junior campaign to give his recruitment a jolt.

*****

Dan Mahan

From the time he backed off of his Appalachian State commitment, the new Duke commitment knew he was to become a Blue Devil. He said the combination of athletics and academics, combined with the new direction under head coach Manny Diaz helped the program to “sell itself” as they continued to court the in-state talent. Mahan visited Durham multiple times during his spring break and that became the beginning to the end of his recruitment.

*****