Rucker breaks down decision to commit to Maryland
Maryland added a fourth defensive back to its 2019 class July 29 with a commitment from Fairfax (Va.) Flint Hill School three-star safety Trey Rucker, who picked up an offer from the Terps while camping in College Park June 21 and didn’t take long to pledge to his hometown school.
Rucker chose Maryland over other suitors such as Wake Forest, Purdue, Temple, and Indiana.
