ROSEMONT, Ill. – Senior defensive back Tarheeb Still has been named Second Team All-Big Ten and six other Terps garnered all-conference accolades as the league announced its honorees on defensive and special teams on Tuesday.

Still currently ranks third nationally in interceptions per game (0.5) and fifth nationally in total interceptions (5). The senior had a pair of interceptions in each of Maryland’s wins over Virginia and Nebraska, making him one of only three FBS players to have two games with two interceptions. Still was named the Jim Thorpe National Defensive Back of the Week and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after his two-interception performance at Nebraska. Still is the first Maryland defensive player to be named Second Team or better since Antoine Brooks Jr. in 2019. This is the second All-Big Ten selection of Still’s career, earning Honorable Mention plaudits in 2020.

Hyppolite II stands second on the team with 62 tackles this season, tallying 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. One of the leaders of the Maryland defense that allowed only 23.2 points per game this season, Hyppolite has six games with at least six tackles including 10 stops in a huge performance against No. 2 Michigan.

Barham has tallied 37 tackles (23 solo) with three sacks and an interception in his sophomore campaign, standing second on the team in sacks. The sophomore had at least four tackles in seven different games including a two-sack performance against Charlotte and an interception against No. 2 Michigan. This is Barham’s second-straight All-Big Ten selection.

Brade leads the Terps with 72 tackles (26 solo), while also tallying four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, one interception and a forced fumble. He led the Terps in tackles in six of his 11 games played, including double-digit tackles at Michigan State and against No. 2 Michigan. Brade had a key forced fumble late in the game at Nebraska and secured an interception at Michigan State. This is Brade’s second-straight All-Big Ten selection.

Fuller stands second on the team with five tackles for loss and three sacks while recording 20 tackles (14 solo) on the season. One of Maryland’s best pass rushers, Fuller has five quarterback hits and has recorded tackles for loss in games against Michigan State, Indiana, No. 9 Penn State, Nebraska and Rutgers.

Sheppard leads the Terps with seven pass breakups this season to go with his 29 tackles (26 solo), three tackles for loss and one sack. The senior is one of only three Maryland defensive players to start in all 12 games this season and has helped lead the Terps pass defense that stands top-20 in the nation in defensive passing efficiency and has seven games of allowing under 210 passing yards. This is Sheppard’s first career All-Big Ten selection and second All-Conference selection as he was First Team All-AAC at Cincinnati last season.

Wisloski has made an impact as Maryland’s primary kick returner, standing third in the Big Ten and 22nd in the country, averaging 23.5 yards per kick return. The freshman returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown against Virginia, the longest return by a Maryland freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012. Wisloski earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors after that kick return and has 353 yards on 15 returns this season.

The conference will announce All-Big Ten honors for the offense on Wednesday.