Tagovailoa threw for a season-high 361 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for a fourth score in helping lead the Terps to a 42-24 road win over Rutgers to conclude the regular season.

Maryland senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following his standout performance versus Rutgers, the league announced on Monday.

Tagovailoa became the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards with a six-yard completion to senior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones during the second quarter of the Terps' win over the Scarlet Knights, surpassing Purdue's Curtis Painter (11,163) to break the record. Now with 11,256 career passing yards, Tagovailoa came into the Rutgers game ranked fourth on the league's all-time passing list, as he also passed Purdue's Drew Brees (10,909) and Minnesota's Adam Weber (10,917) on Saturday.

Saturday's win over Rutgers marked the 15th time in his career that Tagovailoa has thrown for 300 yards or more in a game, which is tied for sixth most among all active FBS quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa has now been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week a program record four times.

With the victory over Rutgers, the Terps finished the regular season with seven wins for a second straight season. Maryland now awaits its bowl destination and opponent, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.