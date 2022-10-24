With several key starters on both sides of the ball sidelined, the Terps defeated Northwestern 31-24 on homecoming weekend, winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season. Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby led the way, with a career-high 179 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the win. The Terps now enter a much needed bye week before traveling to Wisconsin for a Nov. 5 matchup with the Badgers.

With redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. starting in place of Taulia Tagovailoa, the offense finished with an overall grade of just 62.0, its lowest grade of the season. The run offense, however, finished with a grade of 77.5, the highest grade of any league win so far this season.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 69.9 in the win. That was the defense's second-highest overall grade so far in league play. The secondary, in particular, shined versus the Wildcats, finishing with a coverage grade of 76.6, the highest so far this season.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.