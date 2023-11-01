The Terps' recent woes continued last Saturday in Evanston, as the Terps lost to Northwestern 33-27, running their losing skid to three games.

The Terps finished Saturday's loss to Northwestern with an overall grade of 76.0, their second-highest overall grade in league play so far this season. The offense finished with a 70.5 overall grade as the Terps finished with 391 yards of total offense.

The Maryland defense finished with an overall grade of 71.8 versus the Wildcats. The rush defense graded out with a 85.0, the highest grade of the season, as the Terps held Northwestern to just 99 yards on the ground.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

RELATED: Watch Mike Locksley Northwestern postgame press conference