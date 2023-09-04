The Terps opened the 2023 season with a convincing 38-6 win over in-state FCS opponent Towson on Saturday, their 18th consecutive home opening win and 12th consecutive non-conference opening win.

Maryland finished with an overall grade of 84.7 versus Towson. The pass offense led the way with an impressive 89.9 grade of its own, behind Corey Dyches' career-high tying six catches for a career-high 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Maryland defense also graded out well, finishing withe an overall grade of 78.7, allowing the Tigers to score just six points. It m the third consecutive game the Terps' defense has not allowed a touchdown, dating back to last season. It was the defense's second-highest overall grade of the season.

The Terps were able to go deep into their bench after building a commanding 21-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

