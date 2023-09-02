While the Terps dominated their FCS opponent, there was still plenty of room for the team to show improvement when they take the field next Saturday night versus Charlotte.

Maryland scored the game's first touchdown less than three minutes in and never looked back, building a commanding 21-0 first-quarter lead as they cruised to a 38-6 win over Towson to open the 2023 season.

Tagovailoa shines in limited action

It didn't take Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa long to get going on Saturday, completing his first three attempts of the game, including a 44-yard catch by tight end Corey Dyches before running it in himself from 23 yards out for the game's first score.



Tagovailoa would go on to finish 22 of 33 for 260 yards with three touchdowns through the air before being pulled in the third quarter. Those numbers would have been significantly better if not for several key drops, including one by a wide open Tai Felton who would have been able to walk into the end zone for a touchdown.

Also of significance is the fact that Tagovailoa was not sacked. But that isn't to say he wasn't pressured. In fact, the Terps signal caller was frequently flushed out of the pocket and took several big hits.

Maryland will need Tagovailoa to be smart about holding onto the ball too long and taking off running this season, as they will need him healthy to have the kind of season they believe they are capable of.

Offensive line still a work in progress

The offensive line was perhaps the Terps' biggest question mark heading into the opener, and Saturday's win over Towson didn't do much to answer those questions.

Maryland was without expected starting right tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, who was out due to injury. He was replaced by walk-on Conor Fagan who was making his first career start.

Elon transfer Mike Purcell got the start at center and had his struggles early on. He was in a battle throughout fall camp with returning lineman Aric Harris who saw the bulk of the snaps at center early on in camp. Based on Purcell's play on Saturday, it will be interesting to see who gets the start at center against Charlotte.

The Terps' lack of a run game against an inferior FCS opponent was also concerning. Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton combined to rush for just 95 yards on 22 combined carries with the longest run going for just 14 yards. Holes simply didn't seem to open up for the Terps' top two backs like one would hope versus an opponent like Towson.

And finally, while Tagovailoa had a big day through the air, he was often left having to scramble as the pocket broke down early in the play.

Hopefully as this group continues to take reps together and gets Ayedze back, they will show improvement as the season goes on.

Defense does its job, but lack of pass rush concerning

The defense overall had a solid outing for Maryland, allowing just 276 total yards and 6 points on the scoreboard in a winning effort.

The Terps defense also did a good job of not allowing Towson any big plays on offense.

Safety Beau Brade picked up right where he left off last season, leading the Terps with six total tackles and a pass breakup.

Defensive linemen Tommy Akingbesote, Jordan Phillips and Quashon Fuller looked good in the early goings while redshirt juniors Isaac Bunyun and Ryad Wilmot each finished with a sack. But beyond the two sacks, the Terps finished with just one quarterback hurry and three tackles for loss.

Also surprising was the fact that Saint Francis (Pa.) transfer Donnell Brown didn't see the field until the third quarter. The former FCS All-American was brought in to bolster the Terps' pass rush but seems to have had his struggles transitioning to play in the Big Ten.

Hopefully someone will emerge for the Terps on the edge, whether it be Brown, or perhaps sophomore linebacker Kellen Wyatt, who got the start Saturday.

Dyches has breakout performance in opener

Corey Dyches had a breakout sophomore campaign, finishing with 39 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns. But if Saturday's performance versus Towson was any indication, he could be in line for a monster, All-American-type season in 2023.

Dyches finished the day with a career-high 108 yards receiving and tied his career high with six catches, including a 23-yard touchdown catch.

While Dyches isn't likely to put up those kinds of numbers on a weekly basis, he can be a mismatch with his size, athleticism and leaping ability and has a connection with Tagovailoa that makes him a threat on just about every passing play.

Dyches is similar in a lot of ways to current Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo, who caught over 50 balls and had 5 receiving touchdowns as a senior. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dyches put up similar numbers this season.