COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's offense got off to a fast start in Maryland's season opener, building a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 38-6 win over Towson.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's win over his alma mater. See what he had to say in the video player below.

