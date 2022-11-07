Coming off of a bye and with a possible national ranking waiting in the wings with a win, the Terps fell flat on their faces at Wisconsin, losing to the Badgers 23-10 and snapping a two-game win streak.

In what was far and away the Terps' worst performance of the season, Maryland finished with an overall grade of 64.1, their lowest of the season. Heavy winds wreaked havoc on the Terps' offense, as they finished with an overall grade of just 57.3 on the day. Things were even worse in the passing game, as the Maryland pass offense finished with a grade of 51.7, easily the Terps' lowest grade of the season in the passing game as Taulia Tagovailoa threw for just 77 yards on the day.

The Maryland defense tried to do their part, holding the Badgers to 23 points and finishing with an overall grade of 69.9 in the loss.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.