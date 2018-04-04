Terps recruiting target Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald 2019 three-star tight end Luke Deal is man with a plan.

With offers in hand from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and South Florida, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect took an East Coast tour of unofficial visits last week to North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Clemson, and plans to round off his recruitment with several official visits in the coming weeks.