The Cedar Grove defender has good size at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, with an impressive wingspan to match. Roland is committed to Maryland and has been part of the Terps' class since April. Seeing him play in person, he’s a smooth defender who is good in man coverage. Right now, Maryland has a steal. Roland also has some position versatility to play safety. His recruitment came to a standstill and offers stopped coming after he committed. Maybe he’s solid to Maryland, but that shouldn’t stop other teams from at least trying.

*****

Pass rushers are always at a premium in college football, so I’m surprised Alabama standout Grayshaun Swain hasn’t taken off more. Swain has good pass-rush moves and is productive for a good Jemison High School team. The 2025 standout has SEC offers but should be more of a national recruit given his frame (6-3, 225) and production.

*****

When you hold 22 scholarship offers that is nothing to be upset about. The 2024 four-star outside linebacker is committed to South Carolina, but I’m surprised more teams haven’t come in on him. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he has the ability to play in a variety of defenses. Gregory did take an in-season visit to North Carolina, but he seems to be holding strong with the Gamecocks.

*****

Sometimes you don’t need a huge pile of offers to know that someone is a big-time recruit. Edwin fits the bill. The big (6-6, 295) lineman from McDonough (Ga.) barely has double-digit offers, but Clemson, Auburn and Alabama have been battling it out for him. Given the lack of tackles in the 2024 class, it’s surprising that Edwin doesn’t have more suitors.

*****