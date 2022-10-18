Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is a "game-time decision" after suffering a knee injury that required him to be carted off the field during the Terps' win over Indiana last Saturday, head coach Mike Locksley said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

According to Locksley, Tagovailoa had an MRI on Sunday as well as got a second opinion that revealed the redshirt junior reaggravated a sprained MCL he suffered several weeks prior during the Michigan game. He had been wearing a brace on his right knee because of the injury he suffered at Michigan and the coach believes that probably prevented things from being worse when he went down during the Indiana game.

Tagovailoa threw for 270 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while running for another touchdown against the Hoosiers before having to exit the game due to injury. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr. who was 0-for-3 throwing the ball but rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, leading the Terps on a pair of scoring drives in the 4th quarter.

On the season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 2001 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 285.9 yards passing per game currently rank 18th nationally.

Maryland will host Northwestern this Saturday, Oct. 22 for the Terps' annual Homecoming game as they look to get to six wins and become bowl eligible for a second consecutive season. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and be broadcast on BTN.



