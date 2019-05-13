As the Terps look to replace assistant coach Kevin Broadus, they’ll also have to re-assign their remaining staff to the recruits Broadus was the lead point of contact for. One of those prospects that could be prioritized in that regard is St. Charles (Waldorf, Md.) 2020 four-star small forward Darius Miles.

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound local product unofficially visited Maryland when the Terps played Michigan last season and he remained in regular contact with Broadus until recently. Broadus has moved on to be the new head coach at Morgan State and while Miles hasn’t heard from Terps since then, he’s still taking their message to him to heart and holding Maryland in high regard.