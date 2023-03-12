Maryland earned the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will play No. 9 seed West Virginia in the first round. The game will take place Thursday, March 16 in Birmingham, Ala. Should the Terps advance, they would play their second-round game Saturday, March 18 against the winner of No. 1 seed Alabama and No. 16 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi/Southeast Missouri Winner.

The Terps enter the NCAA Tournament with a 21-12 overall record after reaching the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins have won 14 of their last 15 opening round games dating back to 1997.

Border rivals Maryland and West Virginia have some recent NCAA Tournament history, with the Mountaineers beating the Terps, 69-59, in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The Terps were led by freshman guard Melo Trimble, who scored a team-high 15 points. Junior forward Jake Layman was the only other Terp in double-figure scoring on that day with 10 points.

The Terps also have recent NCAA Tournament history with South Region top seed Alabama. Maryland's most recent NCAA Tournament game was a 96-77 second-round loss to the Crimson Tide in Indianapolis to conclude the 2020-2021 season. Current seniors Hakim Hart and Donta Scott both started in that game, scoring a combined 18 points between them.

This will mark the 30th all-time appearance for Maryland which has a 43-28 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps have reached the Sweet Sixteen 14 times, the Elite Eight four times, the Final Four twice, and won the 2002 NCAA National Championship.