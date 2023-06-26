Maryland added another big piece along the offensive line June 26, as Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek three-star offensive lineman Donovan Thompson announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Thompson chose the Terps over offers from Duke, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and more.

The massive 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive tackle prospect picked up his Maryland offer back on May 8 and committed to the Terps while on his first official visit to College Park. Maryland inside linebackers coach Lance Thompson was the lead in Thompson's recruitment.

Thompson was originally scheduled to officially visit Duke the weekend prior to his Maryland visit but had to reschedule. He instead took an unofficial visit to Mississippi State, picking up an offer from the SEC school in the process.

Thompson is the 11th commit overall in the Terps' 2024 class and the fifth offensive lineman in a recent spree of pledges that includes DeMatha three-star tackle Terez Davis, Pennsylvania three-star tackles Anthony Robsock and Michael McMonigle and Spring Grove (Pa.) interior lineman Michael Hershey. Thompson is also the second commit in the class from the Peach State, joining three-star athlete Lahki Roland.