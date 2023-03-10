Here are three takeaways from the Terps' win over Minnesota.

With the win, the Terps now move onto Friday's quarterfinals, where they will face No. 3 seed Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland (21-11) was led by senior forward Donta Scott, who finished with a game-high 20 points. He was one of four Terps in double-figure scoring, along with senior guard Jahmir Young (15 points), senior guard Don Carey (11 points) and sophomore big man Julian Reese (10 points).

The Terps snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night, defeating Minnesota for the third time this season, 70-54, in Chicago.

Big bounce back by Donta Scott

Coming off of his worst offensive performance of the season, in which he failed to make a shot from the field and scored just one point, Donta Scott came out guns blazing Thursday night versus Minnesota, scoring eight points in the first six and a half minutes of the game.

Scott was active on offense and looked confident shooting the deep ball, making four three-pointers in the opening stanza to finish with 16 points going into the locker room. The four made threes were the most by Scott in a game since he knocked down four triples in the Terps' season opener versus Niagara back in early November.

The senior forward was efficient on offense, going 6-of-13 from the field and knocked down all four of his free throw attempts. He was also active on the glass, pulling down eight rebounds and active on defense with a couple of steals.

Scott did suffer a knee injury in the second half that seemed to bother him some, but he was able to finish out the game. The Terps will be looking for Scott to be at full strength Friday night, as he had a big game in the first meeting with Indiana, scoring 19 points in the win.

Carey, Young get it done in different ways

Senior guard Don Carey continued his impressive play of late, scoring 11 points, knocking down three triples in the process, while also pulling down a couple of rebounds, dishing out three assists and adding a couple of steals.

Thursday night marked the fifth straight game that Carey has scored in double figures and he's 13-of-27 (48.1%) from beyond the arc during that stretch. Equally as important is the fact that Carey has been one of Maryland's top perimeter defenders during that stretch.

As for Jahmir Young, Thursday night was a rare game in which he really struggled shooting the ball from the field. In the first half, he was 0-for-6 from the field and had just one point going into the locker room. He also finished without a made three-pointer for the first time since the Terps' loss at Purdue back on Jan. 22.



Young was able to do what he does in the second half Thursday night, regularly attacking the basket and drawing fouls. He was able to get to the line nine times in the second half versus Minnesota, scoring 8 of his 14 second-half points from the charity stripe.

For Young, Thursday night marked the second inefficient offensive outing in his last three games, as he went just 3-for-10 from the field for 9 points at Ohio State. The Terps will almost certainly need the Jahmir Young that scored 20 points, went 3-for-6 from three and helped hold Jalen Hood-Schifino to just three points in the first meeting with Indiana when they face the Hoosiers on Friday.

Terps use pressure defense, turnovers to put Gophers away

While it was good to see Donta Scott return to form offensively for the Terps, it was their pressure defense that did much of the heavy lifting Thursday night.

Maryland forced Minnesota into 15 turnovers and scored 19 points off of those turnovers. The Terps also had nine steals on the night, their defenders with extremely active hands throughout the game, especially after made baskets. The constant pressure on the ball handlers as they brought the ball up the court after each Maryland made basket just wore Minnesota's guards down as the game went on.

What's next

Maryland will face No. 3 Indiana Friday evening in the quarterfinals.

The Terps defeated the Hoosiers in their lone meeting during the regular season, 66-55, in College Park.

The game is set to tip-off at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on BTN.