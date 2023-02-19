With the loss, the Terps are now 2-7 in road games this season. They will now return home where they will next play Minnesota on Wednesday.

Maryland (18-9, 9-7) was led by senior guard Jahmir Young and sophomore big man Juilan Reese, who each finished with 16 points. Young added six rebounds, six assists and a block, while Reese added a career-high 16 rebounds and three blocks. It was Reese's fourth double-double of the season. Senior wing Hakim Hart also finished in double-figure scoring with 14 points.

The Terps' road woes continued Sunday evening, as they were unable to hold on at the end of regulation, falling to Nebraska by a score of 70-66 in overtime.

First-half Purdue hangover

All of the talk coming into Sunday's game versus the Huskers was about whether the Terps would have a major letdown after defeating No. 3 Purdue at home last Thursday night. Well, the hangover was real, at least for the opening 20 minutes.

Maryland shot an abysmal 9 of 31 (29%) from the field in the first half, also missing two of five free-throw attempts. Starting two guard Don Carey attempted just one shot, a three-point attempt that was well off the mark. And then there were the turnovers, seven of them in the first half, to be exact. Nebraska took full advantage of those turnovers, scoring nine points off of them.

Then there were the defensive struggles. The Terps knew they had to slow down Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga coming into the game, but failed to do so in the first half, allowing him to score 11 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field. He was able to score from beyond the arc, but also burned the Terps' defense right at the rim on several occasions. The Terps also struggled to contain Huskers big man Derrick Walker, who scored 10 of his season-high 23 points in the first half.

Add it all up, and the Terps trailed 31-24 at the half and looked like they might have a hard time getting back into the game. Credit the Terps for battling back in the second half to take the lead late in the game, but the Terps simply couldn't get it done on this night.

Scott's struggles continue

For a third straight game, Donta Scott failed to score in double figures. Sunday night's 5-point performance marked the first time this season Scott has gone three games in a row scoring in single digits.

Sunday's performance was especially difficult, as Scott finished just 2 of 16 from the field, including just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. And it wasn't just that he was missing the majority of his shots, at times it seemed like he was forcing shots that were not in the flow of the offense.

But perhaps the most telling stat of Scott's recent struggles is the fact that he has zero free-throw attempts in the past three games. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder has been at his best this season when he is backing defenders down in the paint and drawing contact inside. Against Indiana, Scott was 6 of 18 from the field, but he got to the foul line six times, where he made all six attempts. He finished with 19 points against the Hoosiers. In early season wins over Saint Louis and Miami where he scored 25 and 24 points, he got to the line a combined 11 times.

Nebraska loss could have lasting repercussions

With the NCAA selection committee coming out with their first iteration of the top 16 seeds this weekend, it is abundantly clear that they are putting a major emphasis on road wins. And while a win Sunday wouldn't have given the Terps a Quad 1 win, it would have been another true road win for a team that was just 2-6 on the road coming into their game with the Huskers.

But after falling to the Huskers in OT, the Terps now have another Quad 2 loss. A Quad 2 loss that is likely to remain that way the rest of the season. So while a win over the Huskers wouldn't have moved the needle too much as far as perception goes, any road win seems to be a major factor in seeding teams, making the loss sting twice as much as it is now another Quad 2 loss.

Luckily, the Terps return to College Park for a two-game home stand, including a game with a Northwestern team that is currently ahead of them in the Big Ten standings. They then finish the season on the road at Ohio State and at Penn State, with two more chances to improve their road resume.

But this one likely stings a bit more than others, as the Terps seemed to have control of the game in the closing minutes of the second half before giving up the lead in the final minute of regulation.