Below, TSR takes a look at three things to watch for Saturday when the Terps take on the Buckeyes at noon on BTN.

A victory over the Buckeyes would give the Terps their biggest win since joining the Big Ten.

The Terps head into their FOX Big Noon Saturday showdown with No. 4 Ohio State a perfect 5-0 for the first time since 2001 after defeating Indiana last week, 44-17, in what was their most complete performance of the season thus far.

To pull a big, road upset, a team almost always must win the turnover battle. That will likely be the case for the Terps, who come into Saturday's game with the Buckeyes ranked No. 2 nationally in turnover margin.

The Maryland defense's eight interceptions this season are tied for third nationally and forcing first-year Buckeyes starter Kyle McCord into throwing an interception or two would not only help to keep Ohio State's offense off the field, but hopefully also lead to some easy points for the Terps.

Finally, Maryland will need starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to play mistake free football. That means not only avoiding throwing any interceptions, but avoiding any costly sacks, also. Tagovailoa has done a good job of avoiding the big mistakes this season, for the most part. They will almost certainly need that to continue Saturday if they want to pull the upset.

Can Maryland slow down the Ohio State rushing attack?

Fans might be scratching their heads on this one, but if Maryland, a 20-point underdog, is going to pull the upset, they will almost certainly need to slow down Ohio State's run game. And more specifically, they will need to contain starting running back TreVeyon Henderson.

In two home games this season, Henderson is averaging 8.0 yards per carry with four touchdowns. He's also coming off of his first 100-yard performance of the season two weeks ago in the Buckeyes' win at Notre Dame.

In last season's game between the Terps and Buckeyes, Henderson played limited snaps due to injury. In his stead, then-freshman Dallas Hayden carried the ball 27 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Maryland's defense has been respectable against the run so far this season, giving up just 116.4 yards per game and allowing just two rushing touchdowns. But if the Buckeyes are able to really move the ball on the ground and average four or more yards per carry, it could be a long day for the Terps defense.

Can the Terps block out the noise?

The Horseshoe. Homecoming. Over 100,000 fans.

Winning in Columbus is difficult enough as is. The Buckeyes have lost just one conference game at home (vs. No. 3 Michigan) since Ryan Day took over as head coach.

Throw in the fact that Maryland is 0-8 all-time versus the Buckeyes and that the Terps have lost by an average margin of 54 points in the past two meetings in Columbus between Locksley and Day, and it is easy to see how folks could have a hard time envisioning a Terps win.

To come away with the upset, the Terps will not only need to do a good job of blocking out the actual crowd noise with practice, hand signals and more, but they will need to block out everything mentally about this series and its past. The right mindset could be the difference for Maryland.