Below, TSR takes a look at three things to watch for Friday night when the Terps host the Cavaliers in primetime on FS1.

Maryland will once again play under the lights this week, only this time on Friday night versus border rival Virginia.

The Terps are 2-0 after defeating Charlotte 38-20 in primetime last Saturday night.

Which Terps team shows up to start the game?

The Terps enter Friday night's game 2-0 and as heavy favorites over former ACC rival Virginia.

But despite two fairly easy wins to open the season, the Terps got off to polar opposite starts in each of those games.

Against Towson, the Terps opened the game red-hot on offense, scoring on three of their first four possessions en route to a 21-0 first quarter lead. The game was never in doubt and head coach Mike Locksley went to his bench early and often.

Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa accounted for all three of the Terps' first-quarter touchdowns, scoring the games first touchdown on a 23-yard run and then throwing touchdown passes of 23 and 24 yards for the other two scores.

But against Charlotte, things couldn't have started any worse for the Terps.

Charlotte marched 75 yards down the field in just five plays on the game's opening drive to take an early 7-0 lead less than three minutes in.

Tagovailoa then threw a pick six on the Terps' very first offensive play of the game as the 49ers took a 14-0 lead just over three minutes into the action.

Maryland's defense and Tagovailoa eventually both got back on track, as the Terps defense held the 49ers to just a pair of field goals over the final three quarters and Tagovailoa finished with 287 passing yards and a touchdown through the air after opening the game with a pick six.

But now the question is which Maryland team will show up to start the game versus border rival Virginia?

Virginia comes into this game 0-2 after having blown an 11-point fourth-quarter lead last week versus James Madison. They are likely to play like they have nothing to lose and should be fired up to be playing in primetime.

The Terps need to come out and try to put points on the board immediately and not give the Cavaliers any early momentum. They do that and they are likely to be on their way to 3-0.

Who starts and plays the majority of the game at quarterback for Virginia?

Virginia true freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea was thrown into the fire last Saturday, getting his first career start under center with Monmouth transfer quarterback Tony Muskett out due to injury.

Despite having never taken a college snap, Colandrea shined for the Cavaliers, throwing for 377 yards and a couple of scores through the air.

Muskett is expected to be back under center as Virginia's starter Friday night according to Cavs offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, but don't be surprised if he gets an early hook should he struggle. That is if he starts at all.

Regardless of who starts for Virginia, the Terps' defense should have the opportunity to get after the quarterback. Muskett was sacked four times in the Cavaliers' opener, while Colandrea was sacked four times last week versus James Madison.

The Terps' pass rush seemed to take a big step forward from Week 1 to Week 2 with middle linebacker Jaishawn Barham recording a couple of sacks and St. Francis (Pa.) transfer Donnell Brown playing the most snaps of any Maryland defensive lineman and finishing with the highest grade on that side of the ball according to Pro Football Focus versus Charlotte. With all of that said, it would not be surprising to see another big leap forward from the Terps' pass rush Friday night.

Who starts along the offensive line?

Once again this week, all eyes will be on the Terps' offensive line and not only who starts, but who sees a significant number of snaps.

After Elon transfer Mike Purcell got the start at center in the Terps' opener, it was returning lineman Aric Harris who got the start in the middle versus Charlotte.

Harris played 44 snaps to Purcell's 30 versus the 49ers, but it was the Elon transfer who finished the game and had the highest offensive grade of any Terp according to PFF.

At right tackle, walk-on Conor Fagan has started each of the first two games and was the only player to take every offensive snap last week versus Charlotte.

Frostburg transfer Gottlieb Ayedze was expected to come in and take over the right tackle spot, but he did not dress for the Terps' opener due to injury and did not play last week versus Charlotte, as the coaching staff looks to easy him back into the rotation.

It sounds like Ayedze is likely to see the field this week, even if it is Fagan who gets the start. With their Big Ten opener just a week away, the Terps need to see what they have with Ayedze and get their offensive line rotation settled as the competition gets ratcheted up a notch.