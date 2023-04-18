The first to announce he was entering the transfer portal was offensive lineman Coltin Deery. The Malvern, Pa. native was a significant contributor along the o-line for the Terps last season as a true freshman, appearing in 10 games with two starts at center. He was expected to compete with senior offensive lineman Aric Harris for the starting center spot this fall. Harris, who spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before arriving in College Park, has started 12 games at center over the past two seasons for the Terps.

After a couple of inexperienced players entered the transfer portal just ahead of the Terps' first spring scrimmage, Maryland football saw two more experienced players enter the portal on Monday.

While Deery might not have won the starting job next season, he provided Maryland with depth and experience at a position in which injuries happen often. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Deery was rated a three-star prospect and was the No. 25-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

The second player to announce he was entering the transfer portal was senior punter Anthony Pecorrela. The Long Island native split punting duties throughout his four years at Maryland with classmate Colton Spangler.

While the two punters split duties throughout their careers, Spangler, a Pasadena, Maryland native, saw the bulk of the action this past season, with 56 punts to Pecorrela's five. Spangler was also 15th nationally in average yards per punt (45.1), earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.