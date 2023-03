CHICAGO -- Kevin Willard won his first Big Ten Tournament game Thursday night, as the Terps defeated Minnesota for a third time this season by a final score of 70-54.

The Terps were led by senior forward Donta Scott, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Maryland's starting senior backcourt of Don Carey and Jahmir Young chipped in with 11 and 15 points of their own.

Watch Willard, Scott, Carey and Young all react following the Terps' second round Big Ten Tournament win over Minnesota in the video player below.