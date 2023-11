COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Senior guard Jahmir Young and junior big man Julian Reese each scored a team-high 22 points in the Terps' win over Rider. Redshirt junior forward Jordan Geronimo continued his hot play, scoring a season-high 15 points while also adding a rebound and a couple of steals.

Watch head coach Kevin Willard break down the Terps' 103-76 win over Rider in the video player below.