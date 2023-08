Maryland football completed the team's second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, as they continue to prepare for their season opener Sept. 2 at home versus Towson.

Following the scrimmage, head coach Mike Locksley addressed the media Saturday afternoon to break down where things stand with the Terps as they near the start of the 2023 season.

Watch Locksley discuss how his team has progressed in the media player below.

