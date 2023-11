COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's Terrapins won their sixth game in walk-off fashion last Saturday at Nebraska, becoming bowl eligible for a third straight season.

Knowing that they will be participating in the postseason, the Terps can play like a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain this week when they host No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines once again and face hated rival Michigan next weekend to close out the regular season.

