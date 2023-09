COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Coming off of a 42-14 win over Virginia, Mike Locksley's Terps now sit at 3-0 as they get set to begin Big Ten play this Saturday at Michigan State.

The Spartans are coming off of a tough loss to Washington and facing significant adversity with Michigan State announcing that the school has begun the process of firing embroiled head coach Mel Tucker.

Watch Locksley look back on the Terps' win over the Cavaliers and preview the Terps' upcoming game versus the Spartans in the video player below.

