The Terps moved to 3-0 Friday night, defeating Virginia by a final score of 42-14. For a second straight week, the Terps dug themselves into an early 14-point hole, but would go on to score 42 unanswered points as they won going away in the fourth quarter.

Maryland finished with an overall grade of 75.1 versus the Cavaliers. The pass offense led the way with an 85.3 grade of its own, behind Taulia Tagovailoa's 342 yards and a score through the air.

With leading tackler Beau Brade out due to injury, the Maryland defense graded out with an overall grade of 68.0. The run defense graded out with a 68.3 after allowing the Cavaliers to gain just 91 yards on the ground. the Terps finished with an overall tackling grade of 76.6, their highest so far this season.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player was used and how they performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.

