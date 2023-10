COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland will look to end a two-game losing skid Saturday when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston. A win would make the Terps bowl eligible for a third straight season.

Senior linebacker Donell Brown has been on a tear of late with his pass rushing. He has eight quarterback hurries in the past three games and a sack in each of the last two games.

Up front in the trenches on the other side of the ball, left tackle DJ Glaze has been a mainstay along the offensive line as the Terps have done an excellent job of keeping quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa relatively clean this season.

Watch Brown and Glaze preview the Terps' upcoming game versus Northwestern in the videos below.