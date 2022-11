Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will look to bounce back in a big way this week after struggling in the Terps' previous outing at Wisconsin. He should have plenty of confidence heading into Saturday's game in Happy Valley after throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns in Maryland's last game at Penn State, a a 35-19 win over the Nittany Lions in 2020. With top pass catcher Rakim Jarrett a game-time decision, junior wideout Jeshaun Jones will likely need to step up this week in the passing game.

On defense, starting linebacker Ruben Hyppolite was back in the lineup last weekend and will look to lead the defense against one of the top rushing offenses in the league once again at Penn State.

Watch Tagovailoa, Jones and Hyppolite preview the Terps' upcoming game at Penn State in the videos below.