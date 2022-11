Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa bounced back in a big way versus Ohio State, throwing for 293 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a 43-30 loss to the Buckeyes. Sophomore wideout Tai Felton, who has become a bigger part of the offense this season, chipped in with a couple of catches for 46 yards. Both will look to build upon last week's performance when they host Rutgers in their regular-season finale.

On defense, starting cornerback Tarheeb Still was solid versus the Buckeyes, finishing with 5 tackles and a tackle for loss. The New Jersey native will look to close out the regular season strong versus the hometown Scarlet Knights.

Watch Tagovailoa, Felton and Still preview the Terps' upcoming game versus Rutgers in the videos below.