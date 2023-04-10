The Maryland starting forward made the decision to return to play for the Terps for a fifth and final season on Monday, electing to use the extra year of eligibility granted to all players who participated during the COVID-impacted 2020-2021 season.

This past season, Scott started all 35 games, averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and helping the Terps advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A four-year starter during his time at Maryland, Scott helped the 2019-2020 Terps to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title as a freshman.

The 6-foot-8 Philadelphia native had a breakout sophomore campaign in which he shot 49-of-112 (43.8%) from beyond the arc, averaging 11.0 points per game. He also averaged a career-high 2.0 assists per game as he helped the Terps to another second round NCAA Tournament appearance.

With his return, Scott becomes the third starter back from this past season's team who averaged double-figure scoring, along with senior guard Jahmir Young (15.8 PPG) and sophomore big man Julian Reese (11.4 PPG).

Scott has shown tremendous versatility throughout his Maryland career, playing significant minutes at the three, four and five positions. He played primarily at the four this past season, but could potentially slide back to the three, depending on whether or not the Terps are able to pick up another big man in the transfer portal.

With the return of Scott and the recent commitment of Loyola Marymount freshman guard Chance Stephens, the Terps are currently one scholarship over the limit. Additional attrition is still expected, however, that should leave Maryland head coach Kevin Willard with one more scholarship to find another big man as they look to pursue Michigan 7-footer Hunter Dickinson.