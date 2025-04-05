Maryland lands commitment from former Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington

Maryland men's basketball landed its second commitment of the Buzz Williams era Saturday afternoon, as former Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington announced on social media that he will follow his head coach College Park.





A two-year starter, Washington started 23 of 32 games this season for the Aggies, averaging 4.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Like his front court mate Pharrel Payne, Washington is relentless on the offensive glass, having finished 201st nationally this season in offensive rebounding percentage according to KenPom. He was also 64th in block percentage, giving the Terps a second elite rim protector heading into next season.