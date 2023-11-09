Dylan Harper

Ranking: No. 3 The situation: Harper has been viewed as a Rutgers lean for nearly a year but he remains uncommitted, which is at least a little worrying for head coach Steve Pikiell and his staff. It’s been a few weeks since Harper announced he would bide his time and take additional visits. So far, however, the only additional visit the five-star has taken is another trip to Rutgers. Auburn and Duke are considered players but it seems unlikely that either will win this battle without getting Harper back on campus. It feels possible but not likely that Harper may still decide to sign in the early period. If that happens, expect the Scarlet Knights to be the pick. If not, things could get interesting. Presumed leader: Rutgers

Tre Johnson (Rivals.com)

Ranking: No. 4 The situation: This is an All-Lone Star State recruiting battle, as Johnson has narrowed his focus to include just Texas and Baylor. The five-star guard has not announced a timetable for a decision but it seems somewhat likely that he’ll get it out of the way in the early period, as he’s finished taking official visits. This recruitment feels a bit too close to call because Texas is somewhat confident about where it stands, but Johnson has a longstanding relationship with the Baylor staff that might be difficult to break. Let’s give the Bears an ever-so-slight edge, at least for now, as we head toward a decision. Presumed leader: Baylor

V.J. Edgecombe

Ranking: No. 5 The situation: The professional route can't be counted out here, as Edgecombe has been a priority G League target for some time and has never seemed in a rush to choose a college. That said, nobody is going to bet against Duke or Kentucky in a high-profile recruiting battle, even if the Blue Devils already have a five-member class. St. John’s should also be monitored closely here. Rick Pitino will host Edgecombe for his final scheduled official visit on Saturday. He is unlikely to sign before the end of the early window. Presumed leaders: Duke, St. John’s or Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance (adidas)

Ranking: No. 11 The situation: Quaintance’s recruitment feels like a head-to-head battle between Kentucky and Missouri. The NBA G League once felt like a player but has recently been eliminated from contention, which is good news for both the Tigers and Wildcats. Both schools have positioned themselves well and like where they stand, making this recruitment difficult to call at this juncture. Quaintace has not ruled out signing in the early period, though it is starting to feel unlikely. It sure feels as though the momentum could still swing either way. Presumed leader: Too close to call

Karter Knox (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Ranking: No. 14 The situation: Kentucky was once the presumed leader because of its ties to his older brother, Kevin Knox, but that line of thinking has faded in recent months. The Wildcats now seem more interested in Billy Richmond than they do in Knox, who had a nice season in the EYBL this summer. The professional route is worth monitoring here. So is hometown USF, which is making a strong late play. Louisville rounds out Knox’s top four but it feels as though the program will have to show some level of improvement under Kenny Payne to have a shot at landing his letter of intent. Presumed leader: None for now

Derik Queen (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)