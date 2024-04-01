Maryland men's basketball is set to lose a fourth player from this past season's team to the transfer portal, as rising sophomore wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. announced plans to leave the program on April 1.

Kaiser played in all 33 games with five starts this past season as a freshman, averaging 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 19.6 minutes of action per game. He scored in double figures five times, including a 10-point, three-rebound, four-assist outing at home in a double-overtime win over Penn State. He also went for 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in the Terps' final win of the season versus Rutgers. He scored a career-high 14 points, going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, in the Terps' home win over NCAA Tournament participant Nebraska.

A native of Burke, Va., Kaiser was a key piece of Maryland's heralded 2023 recruiting class. A four-star prospect, Kaiser was ranked the 64th best player overall in his class nationally and was the No. 11-ranked shooting guard in the class, according to Rivals.

Kaiser joins fellow 2023 four-star prospect Jahnathan Lamothe in the transfer portal, leaving DeShawn Harris-Smith and Braden Pierce as the two players remaining from the highly-ranked four-man class. Rising juniors Noah Batchelor and Caelum Swanton-Rodger are the other two players to have already entered the transfer portal.

A 6-foot-6, 205-pound prospect who had also received a scholarship offer from Maryland in football as a quarterback, Kaiser was seen as a potential 3-and-D wing who could come in and make an immediate impact. He struggled shooting the ball from beyond the arc for much of the season, however, going just 30-for-113 (26.5%) from deep.

With the departure of Kaiser, the Terps will have two open scholarships available for incoming players.