Maryland hosted a bevy of its top recruiting targets at an on-campus barbecue July 28, and the Terps coaching staff used the opportunity to offer one of their biggest prospects, literally.

Lackawanna College (Scranton, Pa.) 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle Chibueze Nwanna is quite familiar with College Park, having gone to high school at nearby Northwestern High in neighboring Hyattsville, Md. and camped there earlier this summer. But his development in JUCO has garnered him some serious attention as a Terps recruit, which finally culminated with a scholarship offer on Saturday.