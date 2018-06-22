Edgewood (Md.) cornerback Deonte Banks realized his dream June 22 by deciding to stay home for college and commit to Maryland.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Banks told TSR. “My dream school is Maryland. I’ve wanted to go to Maryland for the longest time. I’ve been wanting to go there since 7th or 8th grade. I almost cried when I got the offer.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound local prospect became the seventh member of the Terps’ 2019 recruiting class a day after taking an unofficial visit to College Park and seeing all that Maryland has to offer.