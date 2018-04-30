PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Maryland defensive backs coach and DMV-area recruiter Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has already come up huge in the past when it comes to garnering top local talent for the Terps, and now another one of the savvy coach and communicator’s strong relationships could help land a top 2019 offensive line target in College Park.

Maryland was one of the first Power Five schools to offer Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) three-star junior offensive tackle Walter Rouse, who has been to College Park several times in the past and will likely be there again at some point this summer. But in between all his visits to his hometown school, Rouse has maintained constant communication and built a solid bond with Abdul-Rahim, which has helped make the Terps one of his top choices.