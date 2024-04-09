After finding themselves on quite a few way-too-early top 25 lists this time last year, the Terps stumbled out of the gate this past season, losing three of their first four games and never really recovering. Maryland would go on to finish 16-17 under second-year head coach Kevin Willard, missing the postseason for the second time in three years.

With the 2023-2024 season now officially concluded following Connecticut's win over Purdue Monday night to become the first back-to-back national champion since Florida in 2007, it is time to start looking ahead and predicting who the top 25 teams will be next season.

While the Terps have big shoes to fill with All-Big Ten guard Jahmir Young moving on, expectations remain high with the return of All-Big Ten big man Julian Reese. He will be paired in the front court with former high school teammate and incoming McDonald's All-American five-star center Derik Queen.

The Terps have also made quick work early this offseason in adding former Belmont All-Missouri Valley Conference guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and former Virginia Tech guard Rodney Rice, who starred in high school locally at DeMatha Catholic.

The Terps are likely not done adding players from the transfer portal, either. They are set to host UC-San Diego guard Bryce Pope later this month and have several other targets they continue to pursue. Still, numerous outlets and national pundits believe the Terps are a top-25 team as things stand right now heading into next season.

Below is a look at those who have the Terps projected to be a top-25 team next season.

Sports Illustrated: No. 18

On Maryland: The Terps were a disappointment in 2023–24, but could bounce back quickly thanks to some splashy additions to this roster. Five-star big Derik Queen teaming up with returner Julian Reese could make for one of the most imposing front lines in the country, though spacing could be a concern. Kevin Willard also reeled in a big fish to replace Jahmir Young at point guard, landing Belmont Bruins transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie over a slew of other high-major suitors.

ESPN: No. 20

On Maryland: Another team that underachieved relative to preseason expectations. But Kevin Willard will trot out a revamped starting group in November. Julian Reese announced he's returning and former top-50 recruit DeShawn Harris-Smith will be expected to improve. Then there are the newcomers. Willard has already landed transfer guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Belmont) and Rodney Rice (Virginia Tech) and is bringing in top-10 recruit Derik Queen, who could be the fulcrum of the offense.

Projected starting lineup:

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17.2 PPG at Belmont)

Rodney Rice (7.4 PPG at Virginia Tech)

DeShawn Harris-Smith (7.3 PPG)

Julian Reese (13.7 PPG)

Derik Queen (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

The Athletic: No. 20

On Maryland:

Projected starters: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (transfer), Rodney Rice (transfer), DeShawn Harris-Smith, Julian Reese, Derik Queen (freshman)

Notable returners: Jordan Geronimo, Jahari Long, Chance Stephens

Other newcomers: Malachi Palmer

Maryland struggled this past season, but the Terrapins bring an infusion of big-time talent to the table across the positional spectrum. The first name to know here is Queen, a high-IQ, big-bodied big man who can score on the block and pass at a really impressive level. His soft hands allow him to catch just about everything, and his footwork and touch are pristine even if he’s not overly vertical. Pairing him with Reese will give the Terps one of the best interior combinations in the league. Reese projects as an All-Big Ten forward next year after averaging 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds this past season.

That duo will be strong enough to anchor them on the interior, but the guards also project to be better this year. Kevin Willard has done great work in the transfer portal already, getting two transfer perimeter players that will be really helpful. Gillespie was one of the better guards available — he averaged 17.2 points and 4.2 assists in the Missouri Valley last year, which has a very strong track record of sending upperclassmen to the Big Ten. They also added former Virginia Tech guard Rice, who has struggled a bit with the injury bug but is a former top-100 player who is entering his third season of college basketball. They also have three scholarships available to use as necessary to grab another wing and front court player.

Yahoo Sports: No. 21

On Maryland: The Terps are bringing in two huge transfers in Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice, and they've got a huge five-star center in Derik Queen coming in, too. Kevin Willard’s group could make real noise in the Big Ten next season.

Fox Sports' John Fanta: No. 23

Field of 68: No. 17