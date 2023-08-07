MAZZANO, Italy – Jamie Kaiser had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Caelum Swanton-Rodger had 16 points leading the Maryland men’s basketball team to a 105-40 win over the Bassano ProCamp All-Stars on Monday night. The win closed out the Terps’ Italian Tour with Maryland going 3-0 on the foreign trip.

Kaiser hit two triples and was 5-of-5 from the free throw line as part of his game-high scoring total. Swanton-Rodger was 7-of-9 from the floor, while adding four rebounds.

Other Terps standouts included Jahari Long who had 15 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Julian Reese had 10 points, five rebounds, and three steals. DeShawn Harris-Smith nearly had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds while adding four assists. Noah Batchelor also had nine points hitting three triples in the game.

The ProCamp All-Stars squad was led by Andrea Scanzi who had 15 points.

Maryland gave up just two points in the third quarter and 12 overall for the second half after leading 59-28 at halftime.

Overall, Maryland was 39-of-80 from the floor, while ProCamp was 12-of-52.

The Terps will spend two more days in Italy before returning to the United States. The season will officially open on Nov. 7 as Maryland hosts Mount St. Mary's.