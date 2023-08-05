PRATO, Italy – Led by 19 points from Jahmir Young, five Terps reached double figures as the Maryland men’s basketball team defeated the Florence All-Stars, 97-68. The game was a re-match of the same players from Wednesday’s first game in Rome.

Young’s 19 points came on 7-of-11 shooting including a pair of three pointers. He also had four assists and four steals. Jamie Kaiser followed up his 13-point effort on Wednesday with 17 points, including a 3-of-6 effort behind the arc, while adding four rebounds and two steals.

Julian Reese nearly had a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds. Donta Scott added 12 points, while DeShawn Harris-Smith had 10 points and six rebounds.

Darko Balaban led the Rome squad with 15 points and nine rebounds. Stefan Krstajic, Milos Nikolic, and Milos Grubar each had 10 points.

Maryland shot 53.6 percent from the field including a 61.9 percent effort in the first half. Rome hit just under 44 percent from the floor with Maryland holding them to just 3-of-15 in the fourth quarter.

The Terps forced 25 turnovers in the game which led to 31 points including 21 on the fast break.

Game three of the tour will take place on Monday, August 7 at the Palazetto dello Sport di Mazzano in Molinetto, Italy. The tip is set for 6 PM (12 PM ET).