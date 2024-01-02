Maryland senior guard Jahmir Young was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the weeks of Dec. 18-Jan. 1following standout performances in wins over Nicholls State and UCLA, the league announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Young averaged 30.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Nicholls State and UCLA. His 23 points and 11 rebounds versus Nicholls marked his first double-double of the season and second since joining the Terps.

The Upper Marlboro native almost single-handedly carried the Terps to victory out in Los Angeles, scoring a career-high 37 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field while also adding a team-high seven rebounds and three assists in a 69-60 win at UCLA.

Young's 37 points at UCLA were the fourth-most ever by a Terp in a true road game, bested only by Len Bias' 41 points at Duke on Jan. 25, 1986, Greivis Vasquez' 41 points in a double-overtime win at Virginia Tech on Feb. 27, 2010, Joe Smith's 40 points at Duke on Jan. 1, 1995 and Walt Williams' 38 points at Florida State on Feb. 5, 1992.

Despite being named Second-Team All-Big Ten last season, this was the first time Young has been named conference player of the week. The last Terrapin to be named Big Ten Player of the Week was former point guard Anthony Cowan on Feb. 3, 2020.