Maryland basketball to face Davidson in Asheville Championship opener
Maryland men's basketball will take on Davidson in the opening round of the Asheville Championship Tournament on Nov. 10, the school announced on Monday. The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The tournament runs from Nov. 10-12 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. with Clemson and UAB set to face-off in the other opening-round game.
The championship game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET between the opening-round winners and will be preceded by a consolation game which is set to tip-off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
The Terps' 2023-2024 non-conference schedule consists of 11 games, including road contests at Villanova (Nov. 17) as part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games and at future Big Ten member UCLA (Dec. 22).
The Terps recently completed a 10-day tour of Italy in which they finished 3-0.
Maryland will open the 2023-2024 season at home on Nov. 7 versus Mount St. Mary's before
