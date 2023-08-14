Maryland men's basketball will take on Davidson in the opening round of the Asheville Championship Tournament on Nov. 10, the school announced on Monday. The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The tournament runs from Nov. 10-12 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. with Clemson and UAB set to face-off in the other opening-round game.

The championship game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET between the opening-round winners and will be preceded by a consolation game which is set to tip-off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

The Terps' 2023-2024 non-conference schedule consists of 11 games, including road contests at Villanova (Nov. 17) as part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games and at future Big Ten member UCLA (Dec. 22).

The Terps recently completed a 10-day tour of Italy in which they finished 3-0.

Maryland will open the 2023-2024 season at home on Nov. 7 versus Mount St. Mary's before