Maryland remained scorching hot on the recruiting trail June 2, as Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star running back DeJuan Williams announced his commitment to the Terps via social media. He is the third local commit in as many days for head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps.

Williams chose the Terps over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia Tech and more.

The 5-foot-10, 193-pounder unofficially visited Oregon in the spring before taking two official visits to Boston College and Maryland during the month of June.

Williams took his last official visit before announcing to Maryland during the final weekend of June as the Terps hosted a number of top prospects. He saw enough during his visit to College Park to announce for the Terps the following weekend.

Williams' recruitment was led by his area recruiter, inside linebackers coach Lance Thompson, while he quickly developed a strong bond with new running backs coach Latrell Scott, which helped seal the deal.

Williams becomes the latest in a long line of St. Frances products to join the Maryland football program, including current freshman wide receiver and former high school teammate Ryan Manning.

Williams is the 15th overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the first running back taken. The fifth in-state player in the class, Williams is currently the No. 12-ranked player in Maryland and the 22nd-ranked running back nationally according to Rivals.