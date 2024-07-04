Maryland football kept the momentum going with some recruiting fireworks July 4, as Manvel (Texas) three-star quarterback Jackson Hamilton announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Hamilton chose the Terps over offers from Houston, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and more.

Jackson is the son of longtime NFL and college coach Pep Hamilton, who at one time was a finalist for the Maryland head coaching vacancy when current head coach Mike Locksley was hired in 2018.

Jackson is following in his father's footsteps playing the quarterback position. Pep played quarterback for Howard University from 1993-1996 and would go on to be one of the top quarterback coaches in the game at both the college and professional level, mentoring players like Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert.

Pep Hamilton and Locksley have a strong relationship having worked together to help mentor minority football coaches.

Hamilton played in just two games as a junior last season before missing the remainder of the year due to a torn ACL. He threw for 1,413 yards, 17 TDs, and 7 INTs on 101-for-186 attempts as a sophomore at Pearland High School in 2022. He also ran for 225 yards and 3 TDs on 5.23 yards per carry.

Hamilton becomes the 19th overall commit in the Terps' 2025 recruiting class and the first from the state of Texas. He is the second quarterback in the Terps' 2025 class, joining local Rivals250 signal-caller Malik Washington.