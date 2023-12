National Signing Day is here and the Terps enter the day with an impressive 20-man haul that currently ranks No. 37 nationally according to Rivals.

The strength of the class is in the offensive trenches, where the Terps have commitments from seven o-linemen, including St. Vincent Pallotti four-star Ryan Howerton and DeMatha three-star Terez Davis.

The Terps could still add several big surprises on Wednesday, including a flip of the nation's top offensive lineman.

Keep checking in throughout the day as the letters of intent keep rolling in and to see what big signing day surprises head coach Mike Locksley is able to pull off this year.