Maryland Game Day: Charlotte
Charlotte (1-0) at Maryland (1-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Television: NBC (Streaming on Peacock) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
Line: Terps -24.5
Over/Under: 50.5
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 1-0, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 56-21 in Charlotte on Sept. 10, 2022.
Captains: Corey Dyches, DJ Glaze, Gereme Spraggins
Pregame coverage:
