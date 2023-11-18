Maryland Game Day: Michigan
Michigan (10-0) at Maryland (6-4)
When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Weather Forecast: College Park/Weather Channel
Ticket and Seating: Ticket Sales/Seating chart
Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 196
TV schedule for college football: Yahoo Sports | FBSchedules.com
Live stats: Click here
Line: Terps +19.5
Over/Under: 49.5
Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 10-1, with the Wolverines winning the most recent meeting 34-27 in Ann Arbor on Sept. 24, 2022.
Captains: Jeshaun Jones, Ruben Hyppolite II, Tarheeb Still, Taulia Tagovailoa
