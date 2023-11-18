Michigan (10-0) at Maryland (6-4)

When & Where: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium

Television: FOX (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 196

Line: Terps +19.5

Over/Under: 49.5

Series history: Michigan leads the all-time series 10-1, with the Wolverines winning the most recent meeting 34-27 in Ann Arbor on Sept. 24, 2022.

Captains: Jeshaun Jones, Ruben Hyppolite II, Tarheeb Still, Taulia Tagovailoa

Pregame coverage:

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

TBT: Looking back at Maryland and Michigan starters as recruits

WATCH: Players preview Michigan

WATCH: Mike Locksley Michigan pregame press conference