COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland finally became bowl eligible versus Nebraska with a 13-10 walk-off win in Lincoln. Now they will look for a program-defining win at home as they get ready to take on No. 3 Michigan.

Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has throw for over 280 yards in each of the Terps' last two games and will look to keep it going against a Michigan defense that ranks among the best in the nation. Junior wideout Tai Felton has been his most consistent target in those two games, with over 70 yards in each contest and the Terps' lone touchdown in the win over Nebraska.

On defense, senior cornerback Tarheeb Still will look to stay hot after intercepting a pair of passes at Nebraska, earning this week's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Watch Tagovailoa, Felton and Still preview the Terps' upcoming game versus No. 3 Michigan in the videos below.